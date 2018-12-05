CLOSE
Evelyn Lozada Demands Investigation Into Breeder After Dogs Become Gravely Ill

(Photo Credit PR Photos)

“Basketball Wives” star Evelyn Lozada is reportedly demanding officials investigate a family she believes sold her sick dogs.

According to The Blast, Lozada bought two Maltipoo puppies for her son from a breeder after responding to an online posting. The dogs’ have been “extremely lethargic and unable to control their bowels” since their arrival, reports The Blast.

Lozada took the dogs to the vet and was reportedly told told the animals had parasites and needed urgent treatment.

Both dogs have allegedly been taken to the vet multiple times this past week for health-related issues.

To add insult to injury, Lozada reportedly gave the dogs a bath and discovered their fur had been dyed brown and they’re actually white.

The reality star has reportedly reached back out to the breeder, Jezriel Kenney, to complain, but the woman is allegedly denying any responsibility and refusing to help with expenses.

The breeder’s father, a man named Rick Kenney, was reportedly arrested after being accused of selling sick puppies online. Officials reportedly found over a dozen sick animals when they entered his home.

The breeder’s mother, Trina Kenney, has reportedly also been in trouble. She was sentenced to two years in prison after being convicted of selling sick horses. It appears the daughter has followed in the footsteps of her parents.

Lozada is reportedly in the process of contacting a detective to investigate the matter further.

was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

