Laila Ali Accidentally Hits A Pedestrian With Her Car

Laila Ali was involved in a serious car accident in Calabasas, California that left a pedestrian seriously injured, according to exclusive reports from the people over at TMZ.

The accident happened on Tuesday afternoon in the suburbs. The publication’s sources say that Laila accidentally hit an elderly man while driving through the parking lot of a shopping center. Paramedics and L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies quickly responded to the scene following the incident.

Medics ended up treating the elderly victim on the scene, but he was eventually taken to a hospital by ambulance. Luckily, he’s now is in stable condition, according to TMZ‘s law enforcement sources.

Laila, daughter of Muhammad Ali, remained at the scene after her accident and spoke to Sheriff’s deputies once they arrived. The former boxer–who now does everything including being a host, actress, and an author–was not arrested or cited for this incident, at least for now. The Sheriff’s Department is said to be investigating this entire situation as an accident.

TMZ reached out to Laila’s reps for comment, but they haven’t heard back yet. She has yet to say anything about the situation.

