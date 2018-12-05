CLOSE
5.1 Million Pounds Of Beef Recalled Over Salmonella

If you’re a fan of burgers, brisket or anything else beef, consider this story a warning…

According to CNN, 5.1 million pounds of beef have been recalled due to a potential salmonella. The USDA announced that JBS Tolleson Inc. is the company held responsible for the poisonous meat.

For those of you who get your groceries from Kroger, Cedar River Farms, Grass Run Farms and JBS generic. then you’ll probably see empty shelves. So far 246 people have fallen ill in 25 states according to the CDC.

If you’ve eaten beef in the last 12-72 hours and are feeling ill then contact a doctor.

