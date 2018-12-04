Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Kanye West wearing his Xxxtentacion shirt 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/V7Mfe8yDPQ — Rap Spotlights (@RSpotlights) September 6, 2018

It’s been more than six months since the untimely death of Florida rapper XXXTentacion and while his fans continue to mourn his death today they finally got a reason to smile as X’s estate revealed the track list for the late rapper’s upcoming album, Skins.

Coming in at 10 tracks deep, Skins is surprisingly void of features except for one song, “One Minute” which will feature none other than Kanye West.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Though it was rumored to exist the confirmation of this collaboration shouldn’t surprise anyone as it seems like Yeezy’s really into this generation of colorful rappers as he’s collaborated with the likes of Lil Yachty, Lil Pump, Tekashi 6ix9ine and now XXXTentacion. X must’ve really held a special place in Yeezy’s heart as Kanye posted a now deleted tweet in which he praised the “SAD!” rapper stating, “”I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing.” No one knows why he deleted the tweet but then again no one knows why Kanye’s doing anything he’s done in the past year or so.

Check out the track list below and let us know if you’ll be checking for Skins when it drops.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

The Track List For XXXTentacion’s Album “Skins” Reveals Kanye West Is The Only Guest Feature was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: