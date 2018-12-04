It’s the season of giving and so many of us not only reach down in our pockets to help others, but also donate clothes, toys and other items. According to The Christian Post, during an episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” a family that struggled through Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Matthew got a wonderful surprise.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Divya and Terry McArthur were caught by surprise when Jimmy announced their name. When he walked over to them Divya immediately began to cry.

Jimmy told the audience a little bit about their background and said, “Your house is a very special house. Why is it special to you?”

Moreover, Divya mentioned to Jimmy that the house was left to her by her grandmother. The storms caused flooding and a lot of damage that the couple is having a hard time to fix up.

The McArthur family was surprised and received the random acts of kindness giveaway by Operation Blessing in which Home Depot will be helping them get their home back into shape.

Fallon said to the family, “They’re going to come in. They’re going to fix your home. They’re going to fix your roof. They’re going to repaint and insulate your house. They’re going to provide a new furnace, appliances, redo your yard, and send in a Home Depot designer to re-furnish your home.”

The family never thought something like this would happen to them and Divya said, “But Romans 8:28 says, ‘All things work together for the good of those that love the Lord. So that’s where I’m finding peace.”

God bless this family!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Couple Brought To Tears After Operation Blessing Surprises Them On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: