Man Confesses To Murdering Over 90 Women

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via Bossip.com:

When its all said and done, Samuel Little could be the most prolific serial killer of all-time, according to the NYTimes.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Little is currently serving three consecutive life sentences for the murders of three women from Los Angeles back in the 1980s, but police are reporting that he has now admitted to killing more than 90 women across 14 states. While some may be cynical of such an admission, investigators have already tied him to 30 other murders outside of the three he was convicted of. No reason to doubt the other 60.

To put this all in perspective, Gary Ridgway “The Green River Killer” was convicted of 49 murders between the 80s and 90s and that ranks as the most ever by an American serial killer. It’s said that Little got away with such an obscene volume of violence because many of his victims were vulnerable women who were poor and often on drugs or addicted to alcohol.

Why is Little admitting all these crimes now? Well, aside from being a lifer already, we would say that since he is suffering badly from diabetes and heart disease and he’s just be trying to purge whatever is left of his soul before he kicks the bucket. However, LAPD says Little speaks about each and every dead body in a detached and matter-of-fact way. Coldly describing where he left murdered women as if he was recounting where he lost his keys one time.

“Believe it or not, you only see evil a few times in your career,” Tim Marcia, a cold case detective with the Los Angeles Police Department who dealt with Mr. Little on the three killings he was convicted of there said. “Looking into his eyes, I would say that was pure evil.”

Thank God this guy is off the streets. Sheesh.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: