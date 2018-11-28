Meek Mill Lost $100K to Drake in Ping Pong, Beyoncé Pens Letter To Nelson Mandela, & More

Meek Mill Lost $100K to Drake in Ping Pong
Meek sat down with Ebro Darden prior to the release of his new album Championships on Friday to talk all things Nicki Minaj vs. Cardi, Kanye West, and of course his beef with Drake.
Back in September, Meek and Drake took the stage together signaling that their beef was officially over. He then detailed about he got finessed out of 100,000 dollars over a game of ping pong.
“We chopped it up onstage and did it out of the love,” he told Ebro. “But after that, we played ping pong. He beat me out of 100,000. He did some slick Drake shit. He’s definitely a finesser.”
Beyoncé Pens Letter To Nelson Mandela
Queen Bey is preparing to perform at the Global Citizen Festival in South Africa on Saturday, but published a heartfelt letter to the late Nelson Mandela in the South African newspaper Sowetan.
“I first met you in 2004 for the 46664 AIDS Benefit Concert in Cape Town, and the impact you have had on my life resonates with me today and every day,” she says in the letter. “Your kindness and gratitude for every experience, and your ability to forgive are lessons I have learned and will pass on to my three children.”
Baker Mayfield Comments on Hue Jackson Drama
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield doesn’t have anything to say about the perception of his argument with former head coach Hue Jackson.
When it comes to Jackson’s decision to accept an assistant position with the Cincinnati Bengals, he was quoted saying he “didn’t like the move and people don’t have to care. I’m not looking for anybody’s approval.” He also addressed his decision to call Jackson “fake.”
“There’s things that happened in the building,” he said. “No reason to go into detail about it. We’ve moved on.”
