Meek Mill Lost $100K to Drake in Ping Pong, Beyoncé Pens Letter To Nelson Mandela, & More

Meek Mill Lost $100K to Drake in Ping Pong

Meek sat down with Ebro Darden prior to the release of his new album Championships on Friday to talk all things Nicki Minaj vs. Cardi, Kanye West, and of course his beef with Drake.

Back in September, Meek and Drake took the stage together signaling that their beef was officially over. He then detailed about he got finessed out of 100,000 dollars over a game of ping pong.

“We chopped it up onstage and did it out of the love,” he told Ebro. “But after that, we played ping pong. He beat me out of 100,000. He did some slick Drake shit. He’s definitely a finesser.”

Meek Mill says that him and Drake have been cool for a year now, since before he went to prison. He also says he'd be down to collab again 👀 https://t.co/9QVBSInJNC pic.twitter.com/syZxz9v4Jy — Complex (@Complex) November 27, 2018

Beyoncé Pens Letter To Nelson Mandela

Queen Bey is preparing to perform at the Global Citizen Festival in South Africa on Saturday, but published a heartfelt letter to the late Nelson Mandela in the South African newspaper Sowetan.

“I first met you in 2004 for the 46664 AIDS Benefit Concert in Cape Town, and the impact you have had on my life resonates with me today and every day,” she says in the letter. “Your kindness and gratitude for every experience, and your ability to forgive are lessons I have learned and will pass on to my three children.”

Beyoncé pens letter on what Nelson Mandela meant to her 🙌 "Your work and your sacrifices were not in vain. I will cherish every moment shared in your presence" https://t.co/zd6pKZr8ju pic.twitter.com/hQtcCwVJVi — Complex (@Complex) November 28, 2018

Baker Mayfield Comments on Hue Jackson Drama

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield doesn’t have anything to say about the perception of his argument with former head coach Hue Jackson.

When it comes to Jackson’s decision to accept an assistant position with the Cincinnati Bengals, he was quoted saying he “didn’t like the move and people don’t have to care. I’m not looking for anybody’s approval.” He also addressed his decision to call Jackson “fake.”

“There’s things that happened in the building,” he said. “No reason to go into detail about it. We’ve moved on.”

#Browns Baker Mayfield doesn’t regret anything he said about Hue Jackson after the game or even calling him “fake” pic.twitter.com/u9TDFpK1Ir — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 28, 2018

Meek Mill Lost $100K to Drake in Ping Pong, Beyoncé Pens Letter To Nelson Mandela, & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: