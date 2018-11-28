Trump Supporters Diamond & Silk Land Their Own TV Show With Fox

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via Bossip.com:

Trump supporters Diamond & Silk will be coming to on-demand thanks to a new show they’re launching.

According to The Hill, Diamond and Silk (real names Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson) will have their own full-fledged weekly program on Fox Nation, the on-demand subscription-based service that Fox is launching on Tuesday. You can get your weekly sour taste of Diamond and Silk for the price of $5.99 per month.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“Diamond & Silk have proven to have cultivated a significant fan base and we are thrilled to have them be a part of Fox Nation,” John Finley, senior vice president of development and production, said on Monday.

Diamond & Silk are, of course, excited about their series debut as well. “We cannot wait to join the best Nation…FOX Nation!” they said in a joint statement. “We have so much to share with all of you on this exclusive platform and can’t wait to get started.”

Their weekly show will include five minutes of commentary “focused on events of the day and casual discourse,” the network says.

If it’s anything like their viral clips, we can probably expect corny music videos and of course ill-informed commentary that continually throws Black people under the bus.

It sounds like a program resident Trump will enjoy, since he’s been a fan of Diamond & Silk even since they went hard for him during his presidential campaign. He even brought the two to the oval office for a visit back in August.

Considering Diamond & Silk’s multiple appearances on Fox News Channel, it’s no surprise that their own show is on the horizon. For $5.99 per month, surely the shuck and jive representatives will have their dedicated followers dropping some coins.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: