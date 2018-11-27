Watch Hang Glider Hold On For Dear Life When Pilot Forgot To Attach Him [VIDEO]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via Bossip.com:

One Florida man’s hang gliding experience took a turn for the worst when he realized he wasn’t attached to his pilot in the air.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

According to Metro, Chris Gursky traveled to Switzerland to try hang gliding for the first time for his YouTube channel. He recorded the whole occasion and right when his pilot took off, that’s when they realized he wasn’t attached to the glider. Thus, Chris had to hold on for dear life while they were gliding hundreds of feet in the air for a full two minutes and 14 seconds.

The pilot had to steer the aircraft with one hand, while Chris kept a grip on a metal bar with his left hand and the instructor’s back with his right. Eventually, when the aircraft got low enough, Chris dropped to the ground. You can watch the wild footage for yourself below.

Chris ended up suffering a fractured wrist from the impact of hitting the ground and he also tore his left bicep tendon from holding on.

“I remember looking down and thinking, this is it,” Chris said. “I was losing grip with my right hand, that was holding onto a strap on the pilot’s right shoulder. He was trying to make a bee line to the landing field as he knew what the situation could bring.”

Chris’ wrist injury required surgery. After a titanium plate and seven screws were installed, he was released from the hospital.

When asked if he was angry at the pilot, Chris said, “I am past that phase. He did all he could and more. He is a good guy.”

The whole incident hasn’t diminished his adrenaline rush either. Chris said he would still have another go at hang gliding, despite his hectic first go-around.

Power to you and Godspeed.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: