CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Royce Reed Reacts To Her Baby Father Dwight Howard Allegedly Being Outed

Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Celebrities Rock For A Cure! Fundraiser For Alveolar Soft Part Sarcoma - Arrivals

Source: Dr. Billy Ingram / Getty

via Bossip.com:

A reality star is sharing her thoughts on the recent allegations against Dwight Howard.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

As previously reported a man named Masin Elije is alleging that he was in a relationship with Dwight that turned sour. He adds that Dwight’s Pastor Calvin Simmons allegedly threatened him and made him fear for his life because he wouldn’t sign an NDA.

Now a certain celeb who was previously involved with Dwight is commenting. Royce Reed, formerly of Basketball Wives, has a 12-year-old son with the NBA star and she posted that she’s grabbed popcorn to see how this drama plays out.

“Excuse me the comments are starting,” reads her post.

P E T T Y.

She also told a fan that she purposely posted the meme so fans can comment on the situation under THAT post instead of a family picture of her kid.

“Don’t want these comments under a photo of my child or anything else family related. I’m not saying sh!t”

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Dwight Howard , gay , Royce Reed , Rumors

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
13 Photos That Prove Lil Duval Has Always Been Living His Best Life
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
13 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close