Royce Reed Reacts To Her Baby Father Dwight Howard Allegedly Being Outed

via Bossip.com:
A reality star is sharing her thoughts on the recent allegations against Dwight Howard.
As previously reported a man named Masin Elije is alleging that he was in a relationship with Dwight that turned sour. He adds that Dwight’s Pastor Calvin Simmons allegedly threatened him and made him fear for his life because he wouldn’t sign an NDA.
Now a certain celeb who was previously involved with Dwight is commenting. Royce Reed, formerly of Basketball Wives, has a 12-year-old son with the NBA star and she posted that she’s grabbed popcorn to see how this drama plays out.
“Excuse me the comments are starting,” reads her post.
P E T T Y.
She also told a fan that she purposely posted the meme so fans can comment on the situation under THAT post instead of a family picture of her kid.
“Don’t want these comments under a photo of my child or anything else family related. I’m not saying sh!t”
