Royce Reed Reacts To Her Baby Father Dwight Howard Allegedly Being Outed

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via Bossip.com:

A reality star is sharing her thoughts on the recent allegations against Dwight Howard.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

As previously reported a man named Masin Elije is alleging that he was in a relationship with Dwight that turned sour. He adds that Dwight’s Pastor Calvin Simmons allegedly threatened him and made him fear for his life because he wouldn’t sign an NDA.

I was afraid to speak but today my life was threatened after I was sexually harassed, threatened and manipulated, by someone I respected, my ex boyfriend NBA player Dwight Howard, and his camp also “”catfished”” by his disrespectful ass PASTOR pic.twitter.com/n1I1fwDcUw — Masin Elijè (@MasinElije) November 25, 2018

Now a certain celeb who was previously involved with Dwight is commenting. Royce Reed, formerly of Basketball Wives, has a 12-year-old son with the NBA star and she posted that she’s grabbed popcorn to see how this drama plays out.

“Excuse me the comments are starting,” reads her post.

P E T T Y.

She also told a fan that she purposely posted the meme so fans can comment on the situation under THAT post instead of a family picture of her kid.

“Don’t want these comments under a photo of my child or anything else family related. I’m not saying sh!t”

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: