CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Miguel, Model Nazanin Mandi Secretly Wed [PHOTOS]

Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Miguel Hosts 2015 New Year's Eve At Hyde Bellagio In Las Vegas

Source: Bryan Steffy / Getty

A week after Miguel and fiancée Nazanin Mandi got their marriage license in Los Angeles, the two wed in a small ceremony yesterday.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The high school sweethearts had been together for 13 years and Miguel popped the question to Mandi two years ago. The pair’s first date came all the way back in 2005 when they were just 18, long before Miguel was known as a LA heartthrob musically or the world sung songs like “Adorn” and “Skywalker.”

Congrats to the happy couple!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

 

Miguel, Model Nazanin Mandi Secretly Wed [PHOTOS] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Miguel , nazanin

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
13 Photos That Prove Lil Duval Has Always Been Living His Best Life
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
13 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close