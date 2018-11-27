Miguel, Model Nazanin Mandi Secretly Wed [PHOTOS]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

A week after Miguel and fiancée Nazanin Mandi got their marriage license in Los Angeles, the two wed in a small ceremony yesterday.

The high school sweethearts had been together for 13 years and Miguel popped the question to Mandi two years ago. The pair’s first date came all the way back in 2005 when they were just 18, long before Miguel was known as a LA heartthrob musically or the world sung songs like “Adorn” and “Skywalker.”

Congrats to the happy couple!

Congratulations to Miguel & Nazanin. After being together for 13 years they’re officially married! They had their wedding yesterday ❤️ pic.twitter.com/T3SX8lgmb4 — Daily Miguel (@DailyMigueI) November 27, 2018

