Melania Trump released her White House Christmas decorations for her second year of celebrating Christmas at First Lady. The decorations include a hall of solid red Christmas trees and a reef made from “BE BEST” pencils. This hall leads into a room of larger Christmas trees with random ornaments and mirrors highlighted by gold skylines like Saint Louis.’
No matter what, the world of Twitter was taken by the hall of red trees that cascade down the halls of the White House.
The people compared her decorations from last year and came to the conclusion that she’s auditioning for the “White House Christmas Horror” she could star in when “she’s no longer Mrs. Trump.” The First Lady, for some reason, is not down to take suggestions on what cheer should be brought to the White House during this festive holiday.
Many made a valid point that if this was decorated by “a Democratic FLOTUS from Eastern Europe,” the White House with red Christmas trees would have Republicans up in arms “claiming she was a communist spy.”
Tones of people took to compare her decorations to a hall of The Handmaid’s Tale, the bloody hall from the movie The Shining, and the Dead Yip-Yip Aliens from Sesame Street. The clever internet has created all memes to hilariously bring to light how wrong all these damn Christmas trees look.
Twitter Reacts To White House Christmas Decor was originally published on foxync.com