Back in August, Childish Gambino and Rihanna were spotted on what believed to be a movie set in Cuba. Recently during his 2018 Pharos Festival in New Zealand, Gambino shared the trailer for the upcoming film the two indeed are co-starring in a film, which is believed to be titled Guava Island.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The trailer shows Gambino and Rihanna as a young couple living in a tropical location. Ga,bino appears to be a struggling musician who is trying to find his way when he runs into trouble. The movie is directed by Gambino’s frequent collaborator Hiro Murai and will also co-star Letitia Wright and Nonso Anozie. Not much else is known about the upcoming flick.
The trailer can be seen below
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- CNN Sues Donald Trump Over First & Fifth Amendment Rights
- Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Welcome New Baby Girl [PHOTOS]
- Jaden Smith Reveals Fellow Rapper Tyler The Creator Is His “Mother F*cking Boyfriend” [VIDEO]
Childish Gambino Premieres Movie Trailer With Rihanna was originally published on boomphilly.com