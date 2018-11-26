CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Childish Gambino Premieres Movie Trailer With Rihanna

Leave a comment

Back in August, Childish Gambino and Rihanna were spotted on what believed to be a movie set in Cuba. Recently during his 2018 Pharos Festival in New Zealand, Gambino shared the trailer for the upcoming film the two indeed are co-starring in a film, which is believed to be titled Guava Island.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The trailer shows Gambino and Rihanna as a young couple living in a tropical location. Ga,bino appears to be a struggling musician who is trying to find his way when he runs into trouble. The movie is directed by Gambino’s frequent collaborator Hiro Murai and will also co-star Letitia Wright and Nonso Anozie. Not much else is known about the upcoming flick.

The trailer can be seen below

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Rihanna Served Royalty In A Bow At The Diamond Ball
34 photos

Childish Gambino Premieres Movie Trailer With Rihanna was originally published on boomphilly.com

Childish Gambino , donald glover , rihanna

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close