Meek Mill Teams With Tidal, PUMA & Foot Locker For The Release Of His New Album

Meek Mill‘s been out of the bing for quite some time and though he’s dropped a trey bag worth of material this past summer he’s finally going to be releasing his proper full-length fourth studio album CHAMPIONSHIPS next Friday (November 30).

To commemorate the release of his upcoming LP Meek Mill will be teaming up with Tidal, PUMA and Foot Locker for a new kind of pre-sale plan that connects the music and sports retail game in a 2018 way.

Starting on Nov. 21, fans can go to select Foot Locker stores nationwide, purchase a CHAMPIONSHIPS collector’s booklet for $3.50 and receive an instant download and access to stream Meek Mill’s new album (upon release) plus access to six months of free streaming on TIDAL. Fans can also get the collectible CHAMPIONSHIPS item with the purchase of any PUMA sneaker from Foot Locker stores or FootLocker.com, while supplies last.

Upon redeeming the code and album download via the collector’s booklet, fans will be able to unlock an exclusive Meek Mill experience on TIDAL, including access to Mill’s hand-curated playlists, tickets to Mill’s future shows and never-before-seen images from his studio sessions and recent performances.

Fans will also be eligible to redeem a download of Mill’s new album, if they buy exclusive Dream Chasers merchandise from http://shop.meekmill.com. There will be options to purchase an array of hoodies, long-sleeve T-shirts, short-sleeve T-shirts, posters, etc. to commemorate the release of CHAMPIONSHIPS.

Sounds like a helluva innovative plan for an album release. Remember when Jay-Z sold his classic S. Carter mixtape with his Reebok line? This is another level past that original hustle.

Before the release of CHAMPIONSHIPS, Meek is slated to make a few talk show appearances including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on November 21 and an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show airing Nov. 28. Meek will then sit down for an in-depth interview with OG Hip-Hop journalist Elliott Wilson for Tidal’s CRWN series on December 2.

Will you be checking for CHAMPIONSHIPS next Friday? Let us know.

