Yeah this is definitely some kind of shim sham.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

30-year-old Arthur Posey was arrested on charges in connection to a bomb threat at Willie’s Chicken Shack when restaurant employees say that Posey approached the food prep area and asked what time the restaurant closed. According to the female employee, Posey replied to her, “Y’all about to close right now because I’m going to get a bomb and blow this place up.”

Sounds like a typical bomb threat, right? Well, Posey says his words were misconstrued and refereed to the classic and common slang of “blowing a place up” as in blowing up their bathroom after using it. His official warrant even says as much but the employee stated that Posey never said anything about a bathroom.

Posey has since been charged with two counts of communicating false information of planned arson. He’ll be back in court on November 29.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

New Orleans Man Arrested Over Bomb Threat Says He Meant He Was Referring To Using The Bathroom was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: