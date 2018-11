High School Student Gunned Down In Apparent Gang Hit

ABC 13 reports the murder of a Houston 18-year-old high school student is the latest killing in a gang war.

Delindsey Dwayne Mack, 18, was shot multiple times as he walked down the street near his school during the first lunch period around 12:15 p.m. Mack was with a 15-year-old girl at the time, she was grazed by a bullet.

It appears the shooter was sending a message, Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner told the news station.

“Once the suspect fired upon the male and female, the male went down. That suspect stood over that individual and fired more shots,” Finner said.

“Very disappointing that it has come to this in our city… stand up and say something. Today is someone else’s kid. Tomorrow it could be yours.” @HoustonISD @houstonpolice after two Lamar HS students shot. One killed nearby school. pic.twitter.com/sQ1F6DOEAN — Shelley Childers (@shelleyabc13) November 13, 2018

Mack’s cousin, Deon Claymore, who was born a day apart from Mack, learned of the shooting while he was at school.

“It was pointless. He really just had too much going on,” Claymore told the station.

Police reportedly believe Mack was targeted and are asking for public support in identifying the shooter.

The suspect was allegedly driving black or dark gray sedan when he pulled up next to the teens. The gunman was reportedly wearing a mask when he got out and fired about a dozen times. Mack was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

