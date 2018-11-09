Watch Bow Wow & Lil Mama Finally Prove That They Are Not The Same Person: “They Gon’ Meme Us”

via Bossip.com:

Bow Wow and Lil Mama marked the end of a hilarious era this week when they finally laid the “Bow & Lil Mama are the same person” jokes to rest.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

In a clearly planned, but funny, Instagram Live video, the rappers showed up on screen both rocking a black hoodie and black shades. Bow joked “They gon’ meme us” — but the gag is, that was probably his plan.

At least they both have a sense of humor about it all. Catch Bow Wow and Lil Mama together on Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta every Thursday at 9pm on WEtv.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM: