CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch Bow Wow & Lil Mama Finally Prove That They Are Not The Same Person: “They Gon’ Meme Us”

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

via Bossip.com:

Bow Wow and Lil Mama marked the end of a hilarious era this week when they finally laid the “Bow & Lil Mama are the same person” jokes to rest.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

In a clearly planned, but funny, Instagram Live video, the rappers showed up on screen both rocking a black hoodie and black shades. Bow joked “They gon’ meme us” — but the gag is, that was probably his plan.

At least they both have a sense of humor about it all. Catch Bow Wow and Lil Mama together on Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta every Thursday at 9pm on WEtv.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Bow Wow, His Girlfriend, Waka Flocka & Tammy Hit The Club [PHOTOS]
14 photos
BowWow , lil mama

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close