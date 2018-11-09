Flow & Go: Wu-Tang Celebrates 25th Anniversary, Gabrielle Union Welcomes Newborn Baby & More

You’d think we’d be used to it by now, but Headkrack and Da Brat never fail to surprise us with their freestyles.

This week they rapped about the new Grinch movie, Gabrielle Union’s newborn baby and also paid tribute to music greats celebrating milestones this week (Wu Tang debuted their first album 36 Chambers 25 years ago on November 9). Take a listen up top and explore this week’s trending stories below!

