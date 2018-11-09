Flight Attendant Breastfeeds Passenger’s Hungry Infant

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via Bossip.com:

The subject of breastfeeding has become quite a polarizing topic over the past few years with lots of news coverage, but we’ve never come across a story like the one we found in the NYPost.

24-year-old flight attendant Patrisha Organo found herself in a situation recently when a passenger’s infant child began wailing at the top of its lungs after the mother ran out of formula mid-flight.

What could Patrisha possibly do to solve this problem? There was no formula aboard the plane, however, Patrisha, a new mother herself, had a bold plan…

That’s right. Patrisha offered up her own motherly tidday to help save the ears of the passengers and satitate the starving baby. The question is? Would you do either? Offer your breast to feed a hungry child, or allow your child to be breastfed by a stranger?

