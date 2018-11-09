Rock T’s NFL Picks: Week 10 [VIDEO]

It’s week 10 of the NFL and Rock-T has your picks for the week! He thinks the Jets will beat Buffalo and is taking Kansas over Arizona. Rock-T thinks Atlanta will beat Cleveland and Indianapolis gives the business to Jacksonville.

In other games, Chicago will beat Detroit while New England takes downs Tennessee. He has Tampa winning against the Redskins as well as the chargers beating Oakland.

Lastly, the Rams will beat Seattle and the Cowboys take down the Eagles. How you feeling about this weeks picks?

