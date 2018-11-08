CLOSE
Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Benefits Of Incorporating Prayer Into Your Relationship [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Rock T

Source: Rock T / Krstyal

Do you pray with your significant other?

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The saying goes, if you pray together, you stay together. And if you’re a believe in a higher power, you’ll find that doing so produces a relaxed mode on one accord and also allows you to be submissive. Together.

SEE ALSO: Is Your Babe Your Best Friend? 5 Tips To Build Trust In Relationships

Rock T and his wife pray together. Here are their results:

 

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO ROCK-T & KRYSTAL'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL

SimplyOneInMarriage.com listed the following as reasons you, too, should incorporate prayer into your relationship:

1. It brings you together in agreement.

2. It is an act of love.

3. It draws you closer together and develops a deeper love for one another.

4. It brings a sweet and precious moment in your day.

5. It brings you together, humbly, before the Lord.

6. It is encourages you and gives you hope.

7. It reminds you that you’re in this life together and you’ve got each other’s back.

8. It paves the way for forgiveness.

9. It allows you to share your strengths and weaknesses.

10. It moves you beyond yourself to the concerns of your spouse.

Click here to read more reasons.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

advice , prayer , relationships , Rock-T

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
13 Photos That Prove Lil Duval Has Always Been Living His Best Life
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
13 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close