Two Daycare Teachers Arrested For Running “Toddler Fight Club” [VIDEO]

via Bossip.com:

Two St. Louis daycare workers face felony charges after encouraging small children to box each other in the classroom.

St. Louis prosecutors have officially charged 28-year-old Mickala Guliford and 22-year-old Tena Dailey with first-degree endangering a child. Initially, the two women were fired and arrested for encouraging the fistfights on Dec. 7, 2016. The fights were caught on video, lasting 35 minutes and involved at least six children. The children each had a padded glove on one hand. One 4-year-old suffered a black eye and other injuries. Mothers of two children are suing the Adventure Learning Center.

KMOV reports police are searching for the women, and neither is in custody.

They were initially arrested, but charges reportedly weren’t pursued by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office due to “insufficient evidence.” On Monday, the spokeswoman reportedly said that the office was able to obtain additional evidence.

The mother of one of the victims, Nicole Merseal said that her 10-year-old filmed the fighting with his iPad because he was worried about his little brother, who was in the next room being beaten up by classmates. Merseal said 4-year-old was crying in the video.

“He doesn’t understand why his friends were fighting him. Why he was beaten up by his best friends,” Merseal said.

Merseal’s lawyer, Jennifer Hansen, said in an email to the St. Louis Dispatch Monday: “Ms. Merseal is humbled by the strong support of the St. Louis community in wanting justice for the kids at Adventure Learning Center who were forced to fight each other that day. Ms. Merseal remains hopeful that the state agencies in charge of supervising and subsidizing Adventure Learning Center will finally hold the daycare accountable, too.”

The investigation is still pending. And these women have yet to turn themselves in. One upset mother spoke to Inside Edition about suing, press play to see a clip from what was happening in the classroom that day.

