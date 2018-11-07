Report: Porsha Williams Hospitalized Because Of “Pregnancy Complications Due To Large Fibroids”

via MadameNoire.com:

You may have missed it, but over the weekend, expecting Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams was admitted to the hospital. Her co-star and friend, NeNe Leakes, shared a photo of Williams in a hospital bed hooked up to an IV and asked fans to pray for her. Leakes wrote, “Send some prayers and good vibes to our Tink Tink @porsha4real today” with hashtags that included “#goodvibesonly” and “#babyPJisdoingfine.”

While offering an update on Williams’ condition, according to PEOPLE, Leakes told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live on Sunday that she was doing better but was still in the hospital.

“She’s okay. She’s going to be fine,” she said. “She does have to stay overnight. Hopefully she’ll be released tomorrow. She’s been in a little pain.”

According to a friend of Williams who spoke to PEOPLE, the reason behind the hospital stay was a fibroid that was giving her trouble.

“She is suffering some pregnancy complications due to large fibroids,” the source said. “She was admitted to the hospital and will be staying a little longer than expected. Heartbeat and baby are strong.”

“She has to get to full term so prayers are being asked for,” they added.

But things seem to be better, as Williams shared in her Instagram story on Tuesday that she’s finally home.\

“Home Sweet Home,” she wrote. “Thank you so much for all you [sic] thoughts and prayers.”

That was the extent of what Williams had to say so far about her health scare, but in the past, she opened up about having a miscarriage before because of fibroids.

“In my past relationship, I wanted to have a child, but because of fibroids, I ended up having a miscarriage,” she said in 2016 on RHOA. “I found out that having a child isn’t as easy as I thought it would be.”

Fibroids are tumors made of muscle cells and fibrous connective tissue that are found in the uterus. There are different types and they come in all sorts of sizes, super small to the size of a grapefruit. Depending on where they are, they could cause pelvic pain and/or heavy and prolonged bleeding during a period, lower back pain, discomfort during intercourse or be an issue in your ability to carry a pregnancy to term. In the latter case, it may be encouraged that you have a myomectomy to remove the fibroid(s), especially since nothing can be done about them during a pregnancy.

Williams was told by her doctor at the time that the fibroids she had following her myomectomy were smaller and weren’t likely to impact her ability to safely carry a child. But when she revealed she was expecting to PEOPLE, she admitted that her nerves were high because of her past experiences.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I was excited [but] I had mixed feelings. The other feeling that I had beside excitement was fear,” she said. “I’ve had a miscarriage before in my past, which I’ve also been open about because I suffer with fibroids and had to have a myomectomy. So just the fear of, ‘Is the baby going to be okay? Will I make it full term?’ All those questions that you ask if you’ve had a miscarriage before.” We’re hopeful that Williams will continue to push through any complications during her pregnancy connected to her fibroids. As has been asked, continue to pray for the star and baby McKinley.

