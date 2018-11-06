Keshia Knight-Pulliam Lands Role In Lifetime’s ‘Pride and Prejudice’

The iconic Jane Austen novel, Pride and Prejuduce is getting a modern day spin for a new Lifetime movie. Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta was recently announced and is being produced by Big Dreams Entertainment and Swirl Films. The film will feature an African-American cast led by Reginald VelJohnson as Reverend Bennet, a pastor of a prominent Southern Baptist church, and his wife, Mrs. Bennet (Jackée Harry).

Deadline reports Their five daughters will be played by Reginae Carter, Tiffany Hines, Alexia Bailey, Raney Branch, and Brittney Level. Will Darcy will be played by Juan Antonio. The cast also includes Keshia Knight Pulliam.

The film is set to debut in 2019.

