Reebok Taps Cardi B For New Partnership

After debuting the Iverson Legacy and latest R58 Capsule Collections at ComplexCon, Reebok has announced a partnership with Cardi B. While the specifics haven’t been revealed, the artist will help promote the brand’s Aztrek sneaker and some of its apparel.

“Everything that you love about Cardi is what you love about Reebok,” the brand said in a press release. “Reebok has a longstanding legacy of nonconformity, whether it’s creating the first workout shoe exclusively for women or putting bold-faced expletives and fresh-faced hip-hop stars in its big ad campaigns in the early ‘00s.”

According to the label, Cardi’s a no-brainer for the brand because she’s so much more than just a dope entertainer. She’s also a style icon, a mother and a fearless individual. “She’s broken every mold that superstars are supposed to fit into and she’s reached the top by following nobody’s path but her own.”

Racking up her tally of fashion partnerships to 3 (the others are with Steve Madden and Fashion Nova), the Bronx-bred superstar will undoubtedly bring her singular swag and innate sense of style to this latest venture.

Visit Reebok.com and follow @reebokclassics and @iamcardib on social media to hear about what’s coming next from Reebok x Cardi B, and check out Cardi slaying fashion week in Paris below!

