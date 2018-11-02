Waka Flocka & Tammy Rivera Headed To Another Reality Show

Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera are known for being one of the couples on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” but the two are heading to another reality show. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that them as well as other couples from the “Love & Hip Hop” franchise will be trying to fix their relationships on “Marriage Bootcamp.”

Waka in the past has cheated on Tammy and on “Marriage Bootcamp” the couples storyline is all about Waka’s alleged other child. The rapper and Tammy don’t have kids together, but the rumors are swirling that he got another woman pregnant. Joining them on the show is Lil’ Mo, Soulja Boy and several others.

Aretha Franklin’s home is going on sale for $800,000 and is decked out. Gary mentioned that it has marble floors, is in a gated community with floor to ceiling windows.

