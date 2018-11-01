Viral News: Naked Woman Falls Through The Ceiling Of A Tennessee Restaurant

via Bossip.com:

26-year-old Harley C. Morton was arrested Tuesday and charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct after falling through a restaurant’s ceiling and landed in the kitchen.

Half-naked woman falls through ceiling at East Tennessee restaurant https://t.co/MxDDBdYvJi — Tennessean (@Tennessean) November 1, 2018

According to a Kingsport police report: A Cook Out employee called 911 when a half-naked Morton fell halfway through the ceiling, pulled herself back up and began running around overhead. It says a responding officer searching for Morton found a wallet with her ID on the restaurant’s roof. Police say she may have entered the ceiling through an air conditioning unit. Morton fell through the ceiling again while the officer was on the roof.

Police found Morton naked from the waist down in the dinning area of the restaurant and arrested her. Reports say she was additionally served with an outstanding felony warrant for failure to appear in court, along with the charges from Tuesday’s incident.

