Is Eve Pregnant?

via MadameNoire.com:

Rapper Eve is not pregnant — just yet.

The soon-to-be 40-year-old rapper and The Talk co-host used her platform to shut down rumors that were originally reported on MediaTakeOut, which claimed that she was three months pregnant with husband Maximillion Cooper’s child. She pointed out the specific event where her photo was taken (the amFAR Gala earlier this month) that left people thinking she was with child and said that was nothing but some light belly bloat.

“I feel like this is the perfect day to say, guys, I am not pregnant,” she said as the audience moaned in disappointment. “Not yet! Not yet. I must have been bloated that day, I don’t know. I can see from the angle of that picture. But it’s funny because this actually comes up every few years. This one particular thing. And hopefully we will soon, so maybe people are just hoping we are pregnant. So thank you for your good wishes.”

Eve said that when she wears certain things that leave people questioning if she’s pregnant, she tends to get rid of those pieces of clothing. She gave away a winter coat after she was photographed looking heavier in it.

“I have to tell you, I’ve actually thrown away a coat because of this,” she said as the screen showed the outerwear. “I threw this coat away. As soon as I got pictured, and my face looks a little fatter there, but people said I was four months pregnant. So right after that, I threw that coat away. I gave it away. It happens every couple of years.”

Last year around this same exact time, she expressed her disdain with people who ask her when she’s “going to give” Cooper a child. He already has four by the way.

“I am so sick about people making a big deal about women’s ages. They don’t do this to men,” she said. “My 39th birthday is next week, it’s in eight days, and the one question that I get is men and women ask me, ‘How old are you again? Oh, you don’t have any kids? How old are you again?’ And I’m like, ‘You heard me say how old I am.’”

“It annoys me because one time, one of my friends, a male friend said to me, ‘When are you going to give my friend some kids?’” she added. “As a man you don’t — anyone! No one should do it. We are trying, for anybody who is asking, but it’s up to God and the universe. Just stop asking questions.”

