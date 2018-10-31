Tyler Perry Confirms His Plans For Retiring Madea

via Bossip.com:

Earlier this week, Tyler Perry announced that Madea’s time is limited, letting the people know that he most definitely doesn’t plan on playing that character forever.

Those of us that love Madea were saddened by this news, and of course, wanted to know more about how many more projects we’ll be able to get out of the movie mogul. Luckily, Perry stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night to discuss Madea’s plans for retirement more in-depth.

Check out the video below to hear what Tyler had to say about his wishes to stop playing the character when it’s time.

