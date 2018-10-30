Delete The Footages: Nicki Minaj And Cardi B Agree To Move On From Their Issues With Each Other

via Bossip.com:

Onika and Belcalis have had enough of their bickering to come to an understanding. After hours of going back an forth yesterday, Nicki Minaj ended her half of their argument with a tweet about focusing on “positive” things. In response, Cardi B reposted her tweet to instagram, agreeing it’s time to focus on the future. Nicki wrote:

“Ok you guys, let’s focus on positive things only from here on out. We’re all so blessed. I know this stuff is entertaining & funny to a lot of people but I won’t be discussing this nonsense anymore. Thank you for the support & encouragement year after year. Love you.”

Although this doesn’t mean these two will be hugging it out, having sleepovers and making apologies, it does read as if Cardi B agrees with Nicki that their beef is overwhelming and needed to STOP. Cardi wrote, “@Nickiminaj alright then! Let’s keep it positive and keep it pushing!”

That’s good! Before the white flag, Nicki and Cardi’s public feuding took a nasty turn over “who got offered what first” in regards to fashion deals and features. There were also threats by Nicki on Queen Radio to release footage of Rah Ali supposedly beating Cardi B up the night of their insane fashion week fight. Cardi B doubled dared Nicki on video to “release the footages.”

But why does this old fight matter?? Both Nicki and Cardi B have lots to look forward to career-wise. Yesterday, Nicki just dropped her song and video to “Dip” with Tyga, and they debuted at #1 on iTunes. And today, Cardi B is celebrating being a cover girl. The Bronx beauty was named ‘Star of the year’ in People En Espanol’s issue.

