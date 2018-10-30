CLOSE
Mother Of Missing 2-Year-Old Charged With Abandonment

A Texas mother who reported her 2-year-old missing is now in jail and has been charged with filing a false report and abandoning and endangering a child.

CBS reports on Sunday morning Tiaundra Kae Christon told College Station police that her toddler was missing from a local Park. Police said Christon’s story was that she went to her car to get a bottle for the baby, Hazana Anderson, and when she returned Hazana was no longer in her stroller.

Investigators reportedly later determined Christon was not providing truthful information regarding the incident.

She was reportedly charged with abandoning/ endangering a child because Christon placed the child in an environment, “near a body of water”, that posed a potential risk to the safety of the child.

Police say Hazana was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with gold writing that says “Girl Squad,” a green jacket, cream-color ruffled pants and pink socks and sneakers.

If you have any information about 2-year-old Hazan should call CSPD at (979)764-3600.

