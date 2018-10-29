30 Years Later, Zoe Kravitz Recreates Her Mother’s Iconic Rolling Stone Cover, Details Her Weird Childhood & Random Adult Moments [PHOTOS]

Zoë Kravitz, the actress and love child of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, recently did a cover story with Rolling Stone and she recreated her mom’s iconic 1988 cover with the magazine.

So of course, Zoë looked gorgeous…

Zoë Kravitz tells us why she decided to recreate the shoot her mom did 30 years ago on our latest cover https://t.co/g6EPjbyZcJ pic.twitter.com/RLBBKz1wHZ — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 29, 2018

Her photos weren’t the only jaw-dropping things to come from the article, however.

Zoë dished all the details about her childhood and as the child of a sex symbol mom and a rock star dad, you can imagine things got weird.

Her life, in general, is quite the story. Hit the next pages to peep some of the most bizarre details she shared with Rolling Stone below!

1. Lenny Kravitz was mad extra as a dad

He was literally the epitome of a rock star.

Whenever he picked Zoë up from school, she said he would show up in a “sports car and leather pants and a netted shirt.”

Like…nips were showing and everything.

Zoë even said Lenny once took her out of grade school for a month to go to the Bahamas because she looked “really pasty and dry” while in New York.

…extra.

2. Zoë’s parents have no problem with their daughter smoking weed…in fact, they smoke together

According to Zoë, when her mom found out that she smoked, Bonet sat her down and said, “It’s cool, just don’t lie.”

Then she gave Zoë a joint.

Well alright then!

3. Zoë is apart of a rare breed of Black people who watches Friends

“I love Friends so deeply,” Zoë told Rolling Stone. “Obviously it’s a bummer when you look back and everyone is White. But it’s like chicken soup.”

Sometimes Zoë would even binge Friends for so long, Netflix would interrupt her and ask if she’s still there.

4. The Bonet women always had a bad feeling about Cosby

When talking about Bill Cosby‘s relationship with her mom, Zoë said, “Her and him never got along.”

She continued, “Whether he was attracted to her, or he resented her having a mind of her own, she always got a weird vibe from him. A dark vibe.”

Zoë even said she recently found a photo of Cosby holding her as a baby. “It’s actually a really disturbing picture,” Zoë said. “His face is not a sweet face at all. It’s kind of creepy.”

5. Zoë’s had to deal with her own share of creepy men in power

“I won’t name names, because I don’t want to ruin anyone’s life,” she said. “But I definitely worked with a director who made me very uncomfortable. I was young — maybe 19 or 20 — and we were on location, staying at the same hotel. And it was full-on: ‘Can I come inside your room?’ Just totally inappropriate. And then he’d do things like come to the makeup trailer and touch my hair. Or say, ‘Let me see your costume — turn around?’ It’s just never OK for someone to do that. Especially when they’re in a position of power.”

6. Zoë’s been dating this guy for about a year and a half…

His name’s Karl Glusman and he’s also an actor. He finally popped the big question to Zoë when she was a little drunk.

“I was in sweatpants,” said Zoë. Glusman threw on some Nina Simone (Zoë’s favorite”), got on one knee and asked her to marry him.

It seems like anytime is the best time.

Congrats to the soon-to-be husband and wife! See photos of Zoe looking JUST like her parents below.

