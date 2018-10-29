CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Surprise! D’Angelo Drops New Single, “Unshaken”

317 reads
Leave a comment
D Angelo

Source: Gie Knaeps / Getty

D’Angelo hath returned!

The erstwhile R&B singer hasn’t released an official track since 2014’s Black Messiah album but that didn’t stop the Grammy-award winner from appearing on the Red Dead Redemption 2 soundtrack with a new song titled “Unshaken.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The track reflects the western theme and tone of the video game with minimal percussion accompanied by piano and bass.

“May I stand unshaken,” the singer croons throughout.

The news of a new D’Angelo song comes in the same vein of Sade appearing on the Wrinkle In Time soundtrack with her first single since 2010’s Solider Of Love in “Flower Of The Universe”. Hear the latest from D below.

 

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Singers Whose Voices Have Gotten Better…Or Worse
19 photos

Surprise! D’Angelo Drops New Single, “Unshaken” was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

D'Angelo , new music

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close