Jermaine Dupri Announces “Welcome To Atlanta’ Series Of Concerts For Super Bowl Week

Many folks were not happy when the NFL announced that Maroon 5 would be performing at the years Super Bowl halftime show because of the rich history of Atlanta music not being portrayed on TV’s biggest night. But, the NFL Host Committee gave the people what they want, Kinda…

Jermaine Dupri will host a week long concert series in Downtown Atlanta aimed at showcasing Atlanta’s music scene. The move is said to bring even more people to the city during Super Bowl week. No word on a line up yet, but get ready for a party filled weekend first week of February.

#ICYMI: Great news! @atlsuperbowl53 is partnering with Atlanta’s own @JermaineDupri to produce all of the musical acts for Super Bowl LIVE presented by @Verizon, a 10-day FREE event hosted in @Centennial_Park leading up to #ATLSB53. Details: https://t.co/IdWxxPvRjm pic.twitter.com/MiuO9MChZ4 — City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) October 26, 2018

