Mike Tyson Has A New TV Show About Weed In The Works

Mike Tyson is in the midst of looking for a home for his new TV show, based on the former heavyweight champion’s life as both a marijuana grower and marketer. Tyson is going to star in the scripted comedy, titled “Rolling With the Punches.”

The boxing legend is shooting the show at his Tyson Ranch office in El Segundo, California, with Chuck Zito reprising his real-life role as Mike’s bodyguard and Russell Peters playing along as his “useless best friend.”

Tyson told Page Six that the show is much like Larry David’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” in that it is loosely based on his life. “It’s simple. I’m playing a retired boxer who is growing marijuana,” he explained. “It’s basically me acting like me, so people can get a look at what my life could be like in different scenarios.”

Iron Mike’s business partner Rob Hickman said that Joe Roth, who used to run 20th Century Fox and Walt Disney Studios, is producing the program, and a sizzle reel has already been delivered to the top networks. Hickman expects that the series will be on the air in approximately five months.

Ground was just recently broken in December on Tyson Ranch, a 40-acre plot of land only about 60 miles southwest of Death Valley National Park. Besides growing premium weed there, Tyson Ranch will feature a cultivation school to teach growers the latest technology, an edible factory, a hydro-feed and supply store, plus cabins and “glamping” campgrounds for stoner tourists.

Advertising marijuana and pot products is banned, but Tyson Ranch merchandise is going to be featured on the show.

Tyson is a big proponent of weed’s health benefits and said 85 percent of pro athletes use some form of cannabis to relieve pain, inflammation, and anxiety.

Will you be watching?!