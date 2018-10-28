Kanye West Designs T-Shirts Telling Black People to Ditch Democrats

Kanye West is now applying his design skills to his MAGA worldview. The “Jesus Walks” rapper has designed t-shirts that suggest Black people should end their alleged allegiance to the Democratic party.

Trump’s entrance to the Young Black Leaders Summit. Wow. pic.twitter.com/DSs6k4MVjZ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 26, 2018

Thus, Blexit. Unsurprisingly, infamous Black conservative troll Candace Owens has something to do with it.

Reports Page Six:

West’s designs debuted Saturday at Turning Point USA’s Young Black Leadership Summit, a meeting of young black conservatives in Washington. West didn’t attend the conference, but was there “in spirit,” according to TPUSA’s Communications Director Candace Owens.

“Blexit is a renaissance and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West,” said Owens, 29.

She gushed that West “has taken one of the boldest steps in America to open a conversation we have needed to have.”

Actually, the convo has been underway. The majority of Black people think Kanye, and coonservatives [sic] like Candace Owens are fools who do not represent the culture. That’s based on totally unscientific evidence, but take a look at Twitter when either of the aforementioned say something silly.

The struggle doesn’t stop there.

The new shirts come in traffic-cone orange, teal and a muted lavender with designs that say “Blexit” or “We Free.”

The clothes were part of a broader launch of , which includes testimonials from black Americans who have left the Democratic Party.

Owens said there will be a Blexit tour to major cities including Chicago and Philadelphia, starting next year.

“The Blexit movement will spend 2019 holding rallies in every major city in America that the Democrats have destroyed,” she said.

This is where we also mention that Kanye West recently donated $73K to the campaign of Amara Enyia, who is running for mayor of Chicago.

She is a Democrat.

—

Photo: WENN.com

Kanye West Designs T-Shirts Telling Black People to Ditch Democrats was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: