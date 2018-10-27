A Lil’ Positivity: Remy Ma Launches A Clothing Line That Will Benefit Women That Were Previously Incarcerated

via Bossip.com:

Remy Ma has been in her bag these last couple of months. Between being a panelist on Revolt’s hit show, State of the Culture, and starring in her own VH1 reality series, it’s amazing that she finds time to do give back in a major way.

She’s decided to take a leap into fashion, as she will debut a clothing line that benefits women who were previously incarcerated. Remy’s clothing line will launched through Vim Vixen and she plans to support women who shared a similar experience to her.

“I’m so excited to finally launch my very own clothing line through VIM Vixen!,” she wrote on Instagram. “When I got out of prison, I wanted to do something to support women just like me…women who have done their time and paid their debt to society. Nonetheless, these women are still over-looked and forgotten after being released from jail or prison. Resources and services are largely catered to men, disregarding the women that greatly need our support. A portion of the proceeds from my clothing line “The Remy Ma Collection” will go towards my foundation Remy Ma Foundation, which helps women who have experienced incarceration, by providing opportunities and life-long resources to help enhance their lives and the lives of their families.”

She continued: “I am so very proud of this moment! Launching both a clothing line and foundation are two things I have been very passionate about since my release from prison! I want to thank my entire team and VIM Vixen for seeing and supporting my vision of helping women all over the country! Stay tuned, because I will be giving my fans a chance to win a shopping spree really soon!”

On another note, peep glowing photos of the mommy-to-be styling with her baby bump below!

