Here’s What You Should Know About Your Steamy Sex Dreams

You ever woken up from a super freaky-deaky, hot, nasty dream and almost wanted to smack your hand for being so subconsciously naughty?

Nope, me neither.

But according to a study conducted by the University of Montreal, 8% of an adults’ dreams will be sexual in nature.

“Sex dreams are a healthy part of sexuality,” Dr. Shannon Chavez told website Manrepeller.

“The common misconception about sex dreams is that they should be taken literally,” she explained. “Most dreams are more symbolic and evoke emotions that should be interpreted as communications from your unconscious mind. Dreams can help you recognize areas of your sex life that may need attention.”

To delve even deeper, who you are sex dreaming about can also have some real life implications.

Sex with celebrities, for example, can mean you are searching for “something attractive or appealing… that you are looking to find in a partner,” according to the Doc. There could be qualities in the celebrity that you admire or find to be a turn on, which can give you some information about who you should pursue in real time.

Sex with your boss, albeit, alarming, could actually be a subconscious message about power dynamics.

“Sex dreams are not always about sex,” Dr. Kate Moyle, a psychosexual therapist told the site

“As with the sex we are having when we are awake, there is more than just the physical act of sex occurring. There is power exchange, vulnerability, intimacy, excitement, curiosity and a whole range of emotions.”

Having a bedroom mesh with someone you don’t know, could speak to a craving for mystery you have in your waking life.

“A sex dream with a stranger can mean that you are looking for more mystery and desire in your sex life,” Dr. Chavez described.

“It can also symbolize not having to please others and be on your best behavior. You can be free to engage how you want and not have to consider intimacy or the needs of a partner… This dream can be a sign that you need to focus on bringing more novelty into your sex life.”

Some partnered folk may find cheating dreams to be a bad omen, but that may not be true.

Cyndi Darnell, a sex therapist told the site that if your real-life relationship is going well, the cheating dream, in this instance can be innocent.

“We can’t control what we dream,” Darnell explains, which is what makes sex dreams different from sex fantasies, for example, where we allow our minds to wander into the realms that turn us on the most. Sex dreams are often nonsensical, if erotic.

