Luenell Finally Gets Her Meeting With Bruno Mars And It’s Hilarious [VIDEO]

Remember when friend of the show Luenell told the world she had a big crush on Bruno Mars?

Well, as you can see, Bruno loved it and he made sure she got to meet him at his L.A. show.

First, she had to get ready…those nails, though!

We see you gurlll.

And then, it happened!

The two of them shared funny video of their ‘hook-up’ on both their Instagram accounts.

Luenell should give everyone hope that if you shoot your shot, sometimes you get exactly what you ask for.

was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

