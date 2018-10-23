Paula Abdul Falls Off Stage Head First During Performance, Releases Statement After [VIDEO]

via TV One:

While on stage at the Hard Rock Live in Biloxi, Mississippi over the weekend, Paula Abdul took a tumble off-stage head first as she sang The Promise of a New Day. In a fan-recorded video, you can see the 56-year-old walk a bit too far to the edge of the stage.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the fan said, “She did not seem hurt at the time of the fall and still finished like a champ. She stated she was a dancer, and falls and drops she has gotten used to over the years.”

Watch below.

Want to see the former American Idol judge in your city? She’s headed to Windsor, Ontario this week on the Straight Up Paula tour and there’s still plenty of time left to see her perform her greatest hits. The tour ends on March 30, 2019 in Orillia, Ontario.

