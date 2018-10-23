“Pray For Me”: Shay “Buckeey” Johnson Hospitalized

Shay “Buckeey” Johnson of Love and Hip Hop Miami is asking for prayers because the reality TV star was recently admitted to the hospital.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

In a video shared on her Instagram feed, the 35-year-old is surrounded by friends and family members, and at one point, medical staff who try to provide her with reassurance.

SEE ALSO: Lil Scrappy & Bambi Welcome Baby Boy! [PHOTOS]

Johnson required a blood transfusion because, as she said in her Instagram story from Sunday night, “my blood is low, I’m dizzy.” That obviously doesn’t inform us of what her condition is, as blood transfusions can be required for everything from sustaining a trauma, to replacing blood lost during a surgery, and to deal with illnesses that can cause anemia and affect cell count.

Pray for me 🙏🏽! https://t.co/TlcBNTxikN — Shay Johnson (@ShayJohnson) October 20, 2018

Whatever the reason behind her hospitalization, Johnson seems to be feeling better. Famous friend Le’Andria Johnson visited with her, and other friends, including Love and Hip Hop Miami star Amara La Negra sent her balloons, stuffed animals and other gifts to encourage her to get well. Amara also supported her friend when people made light of her health issues on entertainment page The Shaderoom.

SEE ALSO: Tommie Lee Arrested Twice In 24 Hours For Child Cruelty And Stalking

“She really does have a health issue for those making fun of her…only if y’all really knew what she’s been thru smh.”

Johnson showed her appreciation to all of those people for their gifts, calls, messages and assistance.

“I really really appreciate you guys…I love y’all,” she said in a video. “All of the comments and DMs I received on social media. I just appreciate your prayers. I just appreciate you period. Thank you. I love you all.”

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: