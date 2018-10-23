Anansa Sims & Matt Barnes Host Baby Shower For Baby Boy [PHOTOS]

Remember when Bossip.com told you that Matt Barnes was expecting a baby with his new (maybe) girlfriend Anansa Sims (Beverly Johnson’s daughter)? Well, they’ve already hosted a baby shower for their precious creation.

The event went down this past Saturday (October 20) in Los Angeles and they had a UCLA theme for their baby BOY! An insider told Bossip, “they are so excited and happy to be having a Boy! UCLA is where they met so having that as their theme was perfect. Both sides of their families seemed very happy for the couple.” Interesting that these two have known each other since Matt’s college days at UCLA, right?

Matt already has twin boys with ex-wife Gloria Barnes, right now the two are going through a NASTY custody battle.

Anansa’s mother, supermodel Beverly Johnson, was at the shower giving her blessing to the excited parents-to-be. Beverly Johnson called Matt an “intelligent and solid man” and asked God to keep his arms around them as parents. How sweet.

See the baby shower photos below!

