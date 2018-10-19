The O’Jays Have New Music For The First Time In 20 Years!

Entertainment News
10.19.18
The legendary O’Jays have been around for decades, they’ve had 9 platinum albums and a number of number one hits!

After 20 years they’re back with new music! The new album, called The Last Word will be released in February 2019. Walter Williams and Eddie Levert told the Tom Joyner Morning Show they called it The Last Word because this will be their last album.

Williams says the single, Above the law is about “the unbelievable things that are happening” today. Like the drama with the Trump administration, and racism.

Tom doesn’t believe they’re actually retiring, but we shall see. They say they’d like to go on a retirement tour, and Tom has decided that he want’s to join the tour. So we’ll all be on the look out for the “Tom Joyner and the O’Jays Tour.”

