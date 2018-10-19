Yeah, Drake and Pusha T‘s beef/battle/whatever is probably *not* going to end anytime soon. Why? Cause even Houston OG J. Prince is talking about it again.

“I don’t consider this a beef anymore. Pusha, he’s like an ant to us. Like an ant that crawl around. We can smash him anytime… if that’s something we wanted to do. But that’s not the case here,” Prince told TMZ.

Of all the people who have heard Drake’s supposed diss back at Pusha over “The Story of Adidon,” J Prince would be that person. He also admits that the track would have done a few things, especially to Kanye West.

“Yeah, I heard the ingredients,” he said in a recent interview out west. “[…] It would’ve straight killed some careers. I’m glad that it didn’t go down that way, because I didn’t wanna see nobody’s livelihood get totally destroyed,” he explained. “It wouldn’t have been good for either, but definitely [not for Kanye He used to cut for Kanye. He never wanted to, like, end that man… That’s a song that could’ve went there. I’m glad it didn’t. I spoke on it to prevent it from happening. It’s a win for everybody at this point.””

Plenty of fans have wanted Drake to put the reported diss track out, even after Prince advised the OVO rapper not to.

J. Prince Says Of Pusha T: “He’s Like An Ant To Us … We Can Crush Him Anytime” was originally published on theboxhouston.com