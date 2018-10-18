Kirk Franklin’s Biological Father Passes Away [EXCLUSIVE]

Weeks ago Kirk Franklin spoke out about forgiveness after meeting his biological father. He was adopted and he received a phone call from his biological father that was sick and immediately went to meet him. Franklin mentioned it was great to sit with him and wanted everyone to understand that forgiveness is necessary.

He recently went on social media and told fans that Dwight Allen, his biological father passed away. Franklin was filled with different emotions and spoke about extending grace. People sometimes do things to you in life, but you must give them grace just like God does for us.

