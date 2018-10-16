Kandi Burruss Hosts Freaky Deaky Dungeon Party + Drops New Video “Ready For This” [PHOTOS + VIDEO]

via Bossip.com:
Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, TV personality and entrepreneur, Kandi Burruss just dropped a sexy new music video for her provocative single, “Ready For This.” The single dropped on Friday and went straight into the Top 10 songs chart at iTunes (download it HERE).
Both the song and video give fans a taste of Kandi’s hit show, “Welcome to the Dungeon” which kicked off on Friday night in Atlanta to a sold out crowd! Some BTS photos of the dungeon is attached below and include appearances by Sevyn Streeter, Deelish, Tammy Rivera and more!
