Lil Wayne, Lauryn Hill & Meek Mill To Headline Tidal X 2018

Will Ms. Hill be on time though?

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com

The 2018 Tidal X concert is almost here and the line up is stacked. Some of Rap’s heaviest hitters are scheduled to perform for a good cause.

The noted annual event will not only feature Meek Mill and Lauryn Hill as headlining artists but also Lil Wayne. Also slated to touch the stage are Hip-Hop veterans The LOX and Black Thought and up and comers like Westside Gunn, Conway, Vic Mensa and Anderson .Paak.

R&B will also be well represented that night with Teyana Taylor, Normani and Bazzi on the bill as well. You can view the full line up below.

 

Proceeds from the concert will benefit criminal justice reform programs including #cut50, Equal Justice Initiative, Innocence Project and REFORM. The 2018 Tidal X will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on October, 23. You can purchase tickets here.

