Montel Williams Spent 21 Days In The Hospital: ‘I Almost Died’

Montel Williams is finally opening up about the details surrounding his hospitalization earlier this year.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Williams tells The Blast he spent 21 days in the hospital, nine of those days in Intensive Care Unit, after suffering a rare stroke following a workout in New York City.

“I had what they call a hemorrhagic stroke,” Williams says.

According to the American Stroke Association, only 13 percent of all strokes are categorized as hemorrhagic but they are responsible for about 40 percent of all stroke deaths.

Williams tells The Blast that he, “almost died” and feels, “lucky to be alive.”

On May 30, Williams was working out at a hotel gym in New York City. While doing dumbbell squats he heard a “loud pop” on his left side, The Blast reports.

“I looked up and everything turned into kaleidoscope ,” Williams tells The Blast. “I knew something was majorly wrong, so I forced myself to get to my room on the 14th floor and called my wife. I told her that I may be having a stroke, so please call 911. She did the rest.”

Now Williams says he is almost fully recovered. He is still on some medication but is slowly being weaned off of it. He is reportedly eating well and feeling great!

He says the incident was “a wake-up call to go 100 percent, instead of the 300 percent I was working at.”

Celebrity Gym Junkies 12 photos Launch gallery Celebrity Gym Junkies 1. The Rock 1 of 12 2. Porsha Williams 2 of 12 3. Khloe Kardashian 3 of 12 4. Angela Simmons 4 of 12 5. The Game 5 of 12 6. Tracee Ellis Ross 6 of 12 7. Jeanette Jenkins 7 of 12 8. Kelly Rowland 8 of 12 9. Evelyn Lozada 9 of 12 10. Lebron James 10 of 12 11. Kevin Hart and fiance Eniko Parrish 11 of 12 12. AJ Johnson 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrity Gym Junkies Celebrity Gym Junkies

READ MORE STORIES ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Montel Williams Spent 21 Days In The Hospital: ‘I Almost Died’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com