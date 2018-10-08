Next Up: 7 Hilarious Comedians To Keep On Your Radar

Stand-up comedy is ironically no joke.

Comedians can spend years doing shows and barely scratch the surface of mainstream success. Tiffany Haddish is a prime example of someone who’s worked hard to get where she’s at, even if there’s some criticism along the way.

Luckily, with the emergence of YouTube, Instagram and other social media sites, a comic’s rise to fame can be faster, or at least bring in a core audience.

Channels like Laugh Factory or Comedy Central Stand-up have given people easier access to some of the funniest comedians the world has to offer. Even late night TV shows like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is showing love to comics by occasionally airing short stand-up sets.

Now, comics that have been going on for years can finally get the spotlight or fresh new faces can have a stage to test out their material. Hit the next pages to discover seven hilarious people on the verge of making it big thanks to these career changing outlets!

1. Langston Kerman

Many might know Langston as the sexually fluid Jared on HBO’s Insecure. But Langston’s roots are on the comedic stage. He even has a strong pen game, serving on Chris Rock‘s writing staff for the 2016 Academy Awards. Clearly, Langston’s run is just getting started.

2. Jaboukie Young-White

At the fresh age of 24, Jaboukie is already making a name for himself in the business. He’s performed on Jimmy Fallon twice, he’s appeared on Rolling Stone‘s 25 under 25 people changing the world, and he currently writes for the Netflix shows Big Mouth and American Vandal. He does all this while still having time to crank out hilarious political commentary on Twitter.

3. Zainab Johnson

Zainab continues to pay her dues as a comedian with one of her first televised appearances stretching back to The Arsenio Hall Show in 2014. Now, Zainab is continuing to share her life story with sharp wit on everything from hair politics, to being a Muslim, to being one of 13 kids!

4. Kiry Shabazz

Kiry is another fresh face with the potential to steal America’s hearts, whether you like it or not. The Cleveland native keeps it all the way real on stage and he’s already gaining attention from people behind the scenes thanks to his 2017 StandUp NBC Competition win.

5. Ali Siddiq

Ali has been in the game for quite some time with material dating back to BET’s One Mic Stand, HBO’s Def Comedy Jam and more. But now, it seems like Siddiq’s talent is finally about to blow with stints on Comedy Central, including a special where Ali performs to an audience of incarcerated people.

5. Dulcé Sloan

Dulcé is bringing the laughs with her direct sense of humor and her no-B.S. approach to comedy. Clearly, audiences are feeling it, thanks to her re-occurring appearance on The Daily Show and other various televised appearances. It seems Ms. Sloan is just getting started.

6. Nore Davis

This Yonkers, New York native is definitely building a name for himself on stage and behind the scenes. Along with releasing multiple comedy recordings and performing all over the country, there’s also talk that he’s developing a show for Comedy Central. Whatever the future may hold, there’s sure to be many laughs along the way.

