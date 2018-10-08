HBO Releases Trailer For Documentary On Christian Schoolgirls Held Hostage By Boko Haram [VIDEO]

In 2014, 276 Christian schoolgirls were kidnapped in Nigeria and held hostage by Islamic radicals Boko Haram who only returned 103 of them three years later in 2017.

HBO has documented the rescued girls journey in a new film called Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram, where they discuss how they were kidnapped and their experience thereafter. Due October 22, Stolen Daughters also sheds light on worldwide efforts to rescue the girls and all the support that followed the #BringBackOurGirls hashtag.

A synopsis from HBO states:

The kidnapped girls, known as “The Chibok Girls,” are required to live in a protected environment, where contact with the outside world is severely limited, although they are provided with education and counselling. As the film documents, they eventually progress to a residential, government-funded program at the American University of Nigeria.

Their fate could not be more different than that of thousands of other Nigerian women and girls who have fallen prey to Boko Haram and are known as the “Forgotten Girls.” In the northeastern city of Maiduguri, which has been the site of numerous attacks by Boko Haram and remains extremely volatile, some of the “Forgotten Girls” share deeply disturbing stories of their abduction and treatment at the hands of the terrorist group – and eventual escape from captivity.

